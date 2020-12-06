Buhari, Osinbajo, Sanwo-Olu, Odumosu save Apapa residents from untimely death

The hardship experienced by residents living around FESTAC, Mile 2, Apapa, axis took a new dimension from the first day of December, as the federal road is on a continuous lockdown due to the impunity of tankers and container trucks.

The infamous Apapa gridlock that has overburdened the demands of the Apapa seaport, which is the second highest revenue generator the country, has in turn, turned dwellers to strangers in their own homes.

Some residents decried the situation explaining that sleeping at work is their immediate solution to the malady.

Vanguard however has been keeping track of the traffic situation where tankers now compete for space with container trucks and, okada riders.

Despite the ban by the Lagos State government, okada riders have turned Second Rainbow inward Mile 2-Apapa to a lawless avenue.

Recent videos by VanguardLive capture the activities of container trucks on the road both night and day with members of the taskforce engaging in high-level…