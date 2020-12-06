Dr. Caise holds two live empowerment sessions

Popular entertainment personality turned financial cum investment expert, Derin Phillips popularly known as Dr Caise (formerly DJ Caise) is on a mission to empower creatives to achieve financial and sustainable freedom.

The highly revered creative personality is hosting a 2-day live course tagged ‘Personal Finance for Creatives’ and is slated for Saturdays December 6th and 13th 2020. The 2-day immersive live Classes will focus on educating and empowering creatives on finance-related topics and practical steps to achieve financial Sustainability.

The first live class took place on Saturday, December 6th and it focused on ‘Personal finance Masterclass’ covering managing finances, money myths, levels of financial status and principles of money. The second live class is scheduled for Saturday, December 13th and it will focus on ‘Investment Masterclass’ covering generating multiple streams of income, risk management and how to invest your wealth vis-à-vis…