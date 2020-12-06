Ebira youths honour Governor Bello with Administrative Excellence Award

By Arogbonlo Israel

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has been honoured by the Ebira Youth Congress, EYC, for his administrative excellence in the state.

The award was conferred on Governor Bello on Saturday at the first Ebira Education Summit and launch of the Ebira Education Foundation, where he made a N300 million commitment in a span of three years towards the Foundation.

The governor, who was represented at the event by his Chief of Staff, Abdulkareem Jamiu, dedicated the award to the memory of his late mother, Hajia Hauwa Bello, who he said inculcated good virtues in him.

Bello stated that his administration deemed it fit to establish the Confluence University of Science and Technology, CUSTECH, Osara, to create an enabling environment for education development in the state.

He affirmed that the establishment of CUSTECH had created the urgent need to train valuable youths and enable them partake fully in the government’s plans, hence his support…