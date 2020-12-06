Ganduje demands apology, penalty for faculty staff

By Abdulmumin Murtala – Kano

Kano state government has demanded an unequivocal apology from the management of East Carolina University over a controversial appointment offered by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje into the position of Senior Mentoring Scholar and Visiting Full Professor of e-governance and International Affairs in the university on November 30, 2020.

A statement by the Secretary to the Kano State Government (SSG), Alhaji Usman Alhaji also called for disciplinary action against the faculty member that stirred up the controversy which attempted to embarrass the governor and the good people of Kano state.

He said that while the governor or any of the officials of his government has no reason to doubt the veracity of the letter sent by one of its faculty members, which was communicated using the university’s instrument of office, it equally did not at any time solicit for such appointment.

‘’We are deeply saddened by the uproar stirred up by this controversial…