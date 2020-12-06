ICC and the Lekki Tollgate shooting

WITH the formal opening of preliminary investigations of the shooting of unarmed #EndSARS protesters by military personnel at the Lekki Tollgate on October 20, 2020 by the International Criminal Court, ICC; hope has now risen over the prospects of justice for the victims.

On the fifth day of the two-week protest, a petition asking the ICC to prosecute the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, for allegedly ordering his men to disperse the protest with live bullets was signed by over 100,000 people.

The involvement of the army in forcefully quelling the protest at Lekki just hours before a curfew imposed by the Lagos State Government took place also precipitated another round of petitions to the ICC by a myriad of social advocacy and human rights groups in Nigeria.

The Court’s Prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, twitted that her office was monitoring the events in Nigeria. This investigation will enable the Court to determine whether those accused of crimes against humanity have…