Imo Police Command arrests killer policemen

By Chidi Nkwopara – Owerri

Imo State Police Command says it has arrested and detained the three policemen linked with the gruesome murder of a citizen, Oguzie Nmezi.

According to a press statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr Orlando Ikeokwu, the Commissioner of Police, CP, Mr Isaac Akinmoyede, has also condemned the killing of the Citizen.

“The Imo State Police Command has condemned the killing of one Jude Oguzie, by operatives attached to the Command, on Saturday, December 5, 2020, along the Njaba-Owerri road”, Ikeokwu said.

While saying that the CP “wondered why the officers refused to adhere to rules guiding the use of firearms”, the PPRO equally disclosed that he has therefore ordered investigation into the matter, with a view to unravel the cause of the incident.

Part of the press statement read: “The officers involved have, however, been identified, arrested and are presently in custody.

“The CP, while sympathising with the…