Kano SUBEB says new teaching approach has improved learning among pupils

Dr Danlami Hayyo, the Executive Chairman, Kano State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), says new teaching methods of Reading And Numeracy Activity (RANA) that it adopted has improved learning among Primary School pupils in the State.

Hayyo made the remarks in a statement, the Board’s Assistant Director, Public Relations, Balarabe Danlami issued to newsmen in Kano on Saturday.

The statement said Hayyo spoke at the opening of a five-day training for Master trainers on RANA upper grade primary 4-6 holding in Zaria, Kaduna State.

It said that the training was funded by Global Partnership for Education (GPE), Nigerian Partnership for Education Project (NIPEP) through the State’s Ministry of Education in collaboration with SUBEB.

According to the statement, Hayyo, represented by the Board Secretary, Alhaji Baffa Saleh, said the RANA teaching methodology which uses mother tongue as a medium of communication has yielded fruitful results by improving learning outcomes…