Makinde harps on inevitability of death for every creature

By Adeola Badru

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, yesterday, noted that death is inevitable for all creatures no matter how long one lives on earth.

The governor, made the declaration, during a church thanksgiving service that ended the burial ceremony of his mother, late Mrs Abigail Makinde, held at the St Paul’s Anglican Church, Yemetu, Ibadan.

The governor who said his mother spent a total of 26, 509 days on earth, declared that death was unavoidable for every creature.

He urged the congregation to always remember in all their endeavours that death would come one day.

The governor, equally lauded all the clerics and members of the church for their supports and contributions towards the success of his mother’s burial.

In his sermon, Rev John Alo, of the St Paul’s Church, Yemetu, admonished the congregation to showcase God’s love in every position they find themselves.

Alo charged those in position of authority to be source of joy to the people under them instead…