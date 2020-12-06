Ned Nwoko not planning to marry soon, not romancing anyone ― Aide

For the better part of last week and the week before, the billionaire husband of Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, Ned Nwoko has been embroiled in a couple of controversies. One was the rumour that was let loose that he was romancing one Sarah and planning to marry her. The second, was the mischievous twist of his famous interview with BBC, where he was quoted to have said he’s taking another wife soon.

But Potpourri can authoritatively tell you it was all so much water under the bridge. The speculations were so rife that the businessman and philanthropist was engaged to a prospective 7th wife. However, the lady in question called Sarah turned out to be Regina’s friend who came to stay with them for a while at Nwoko’s mansion.

Senator Ned Nwoko’s media aide, Ifetayo Adeniyi put the records straight in a chat with Potpourri.

“ The girl is Sarah and she stayed with Regina for a while at the mansion. Her younger sister, Jasmine happens to be Regina’s assistant. We…