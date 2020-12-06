The Horror of Zabarmari – Vanguard News The Horror of Zabarmari

By Obi Nwakanma

Last Saturday, in the rice fields of Garin Kwashebe, in the town of Zabarmari, in the Jere local government of Borno State, forty-two local rice farmers (UN accounts claim One hundred and ten) lay dead; slaughtered by Boko Haram killers who invaded their farms disguised as Islamic preachers according to reports. About half of those killed were reportedly beheaded.

This was a savage act by an unrelentless adversary. It is a horror story. Nigerians witnessed a procession of death. Forty-two dead, wrapped in white shrouds awaiting public burial on the same day is straight out of a horror movie.

In Nigeria, only those who lived and fought in Biafra could relate; going back in those times when Nigerian Air strikes struck civilian population centers – markets, hospitals, playgrounds, and so on. Mass burials are just evidence of a country overwhelmed by war. This is the image that unfolded last week in Zabarmari. The horror! The horror! The Islamic Jihadists are…