Fayemi deploys more security agents to comb criminal hideouts

As Security Agencies synergize to tackle banditry, kidnapping in Ekiti

By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado-Ekiti

Worried about the upsurge of kidnappings and banditry in Ekiti State , the Ekiti State Government on Monday organized an inter security agency workshop on Exercise Crocodile Smile VI.

This workshop is targeted at building the capacity of the security agencies in order to stem the tide of crime and criminality in the State.

Declaring the Workshop open in Ado Ekiti, on Monday, Fayemi assured that more security personnel would be deployed to the nooks and corners of the State to fish out and prevent criminal elements from perpetuating their nefarious activities during the yuletide season.

Speaking through his Special Advisers on Security Matters, Brig-General Ebenezer Ogundana (rtd), the Governor stated that the interactive workshop will enable Heads of formations and units of various security agencies to identify and proffer solution to the missing gaps in…