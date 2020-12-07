Floods killed 68, displaced 129, 000 in 35 states, FCT, in 2020, says NEMA

By Joseph Erunke

THE National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, has said a total of 68 persons lost their lives while 129,000 others were displaced in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, in the outgoing year.

The revelations were contained in a speech delivered by the agency’s Director-General, Muhammadu Muhammed, at the 2020 flood after-action review technical meeting with stakeholders on Monday in Abuja.

According to the NEMA boss, a total of 320 local government areas in the country were also affected by floods.

Muhammed explained that the floods destroyed houses and washed away farmlands across the country thus having a negative impact on food security.

Hear him: “The devastating impact of 2020 flooding killed 68 people, affected 35 States including FCT, 320 LGAs and over 129,000 people, it led to the loss of lives, if destroyed houses and washed away farmlands across the…