Harvests of arrests in Lagos as Police arrest notorious armed robber, arsonists

Burst staged kidnappings

By Bose Adelaja

Lagos State Police Command Monday, said it has arrested a suspected notorious armed robber and some arsonists who have been terrorizing the state.

According to the Command, the suspected notorious armed robber, 23 years old Fatai Ismail male, popularly called “Small”, has been terrorising residents of Langbasa area of Ajah, Lagos State.

Spokesperson for the Command SP Muyiwa Adejobi said Fatai was arrested by the Police, with the help of some community members, when he went to attack a supermarket at Folarin Bus Stop, Ajah area on Sunday, November 29, 2020.

According to him, the suspect, who confirmed to be a cultist, was arrested in 2017 for a similar offence and charged to court.

He said Fatai was arrested with one locally made pistol, with some cartridges, which he claimed was procured from a man (name withheld) who is presently at large.

In the same vein, the Command has arrested nine arsonists who set ablaze Ajeromi…