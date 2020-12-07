Insecurity: Why we introduced anti-Phone theft technology

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Chairman and the CEO of E. F Network limited, Gideon Egbuchulam says the company introduced its anti-phone theft solution to assist government in tackling the increasing wave of kidnapping and other related crimes across the country.

Egbuchulam disclosed this in an interview with Vanguard yesterday in his office in Maitama, Abuja.

He insisted that the application when installed on a phone will reduce the number of phone related crimes, which the Nigeria Police respond to on a daily basis across the states in Nigeria, in particular, where the victims are injured or even killed.

According to him, another beauty of the app is that the icon on the phone can be hidden where the thief won’t even know it is installed and codes or PIN only known to the owner is used to operate the phone remotely.

The E. F Network limited recently launched an app called efphonetaxi, to assist phone secure their phones from theft and…