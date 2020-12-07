Most ‘Almajiri’ not Nigerians, Ganduje says

Most Quranic education school pupils, popularly referred to as “Almajiri”, who roam the streets in the northern part of the country, are not Nigerians, Kano State governor Abdullahi Ganduje said on Monday.

“A lot of them are foreigners from Niger Republic, Chad and Cameroun,” Ganduje said while declaring open, a 3-day retreat organised by the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) in Kano.

The theme of the retreat is, ”Enhancing Basic Education in Nigeria towards a Robust Institutional Strengthening and Effective Stakeholder Engagement”.

“From the survey we have conducted, most of the “Almajiri” roaming our streets are from Niger, Chad and the northern part of Cameroun.

“Once you improve the quality of ‘Almajiri’ education system, you are inviting other ‘Almajiri’ from other places to come to your state. That is another problem.

“The northern governors are putting more pressure toward having a universal legislation that will limit the…