Ogun Police warns against ‘#EndSARS Phase II’ protest

By James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

The Ogun State Command of the Nigeria Police has warned any persons or group of persons planning to stage any form of protest in the state to desist from such action or face the full wrath of the law.

The command spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, gave the warning in a statement he made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, the State capital

Oyeyemi said, “It has come to the knowledge of Ogun state Police Command that some misguided individuals are planning to stage a violent protest tagged “ENDSARS Phase II” today, 7th of December 2020 in Ogun State”.

“While the command recognizes that it is the right of citizens to employ protest to express their grievances over issues of governance, there is however nothing at present that calls for such protest in the gateway state, except for those who see troublemaking as a lucrative business”.

He added that “No reasonable person after the massive destruction of properties and loss of lives…