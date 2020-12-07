Ports face total shutdown nationwide

By Victor Young, Godfrey Bivbere & Olayinka Ajayi

Angry stakeholders, including the National Association of Road Transport Owners, NARTO, and National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, yesterday threw their weight behind the day-day warning strike declared by the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, MWUN, which is billed to start Wednesday to protest take over of Apapa-Oshodi Expressway by heavy duty trucks.

The gridlock has negatively impacted Apapa and its environ, which has made life not only unberable for residents of the area but also crippled businesses locacated in the axis. This compelled MWUN to convoke a meeting weekend to sensitize stakholders in the maritime sector on the need for the strike.

President General of MWUN, Prince Adeyanju Adewale, who dropped hint of the strike yesterday, said the union would decide its next line of action, if after the three days, government failed to fix the roads leading to the two ports and the area and address…