Court rejects Maina’s plea for adjournment

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Tuesday, declined the request by former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Taskforce Team, Abulrasheed Maina, for adjournment of further hearing on the money laundering charge the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, preferred against him.

The former pension reform boss is answering to a 12-count charge alongside his firm, Common Input Property and Investment Limited.

EFCC alleged that he used a bank account that was operated by his firm and laundered funds to the tune of about a N2billion, part of which he used to acquire landed properties in Abuja.

It told the court that Defendant used fictitious names to open and operate various bank accounts, as well as recruited his relatives that were bankers to operate fake bank accounts through which illicit funds were channelled.

The court had on December 4, ordered that Maina should be remanded at the Kuje Correctional Center, pending the conclusion of his…