House of Reps to give firm legislative backing to Nigerian Disability Commission — Idowu Kamaldeen

By Abayomi Adeshida, ABUJA

Speaker House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila will provide legislative support through the recently inaugurated House Standing Committee on Disability Matters, work with the Nigerians Disability Commission to reduce the challenges faced by persons with a disability, especially mobility and accessibility of all public structures across the country so they can contribute to nation-building.

Special Adviser to the Speaker House of Representatives on Special Needs/Equal Opportunities Barrister Idowu Kamaldeen spoke in Abuja during a virtual parley and stakeholders consultations on the proper take-off of the Nigerians with Disabilities Commission as seven of the eight members of the Commission are to be screened by the National Assembly today in Abuja. According to the Nigerians With Disability law, only the Executive Secretary, Mr. James Lalu is exempted from…