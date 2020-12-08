‘How peer pressure drove me to drug abuse’ — Substance Abuse Survivor

Peers are people who are part of the same social group, so the term “peer pressure” means the influence that peers can have on each other. When people are influenced by doing the things they are resistant to, it implies pressure.

The term “peer pressure” is used when people refer to behaviors, attitudes, and mannerisms that are not considered socially acceptable such as indulgence in drugs, alcohol, or other forms of vices.

Studies show that the highest levels of drug use were recorded among people aged between 25 to 39, with Cannabis being the most widely used drug. Sedatives, heroin, cocaine, and the non-medical use of prescription opioids were also noted.

According to a report by Quartz Africa, drug use habits in Nigeria have devolved with young people increasingly resorting to potent mixtures of several drugs at the high risk of fatal overdoses.

A 21-year old dancer and student, Sandra Meme (original name withheld), recently took to Twitter to celebrate one year of…