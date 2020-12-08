My guardian angel won’t forgive me if I reconcile with Obasanjo ― Aare Adams

By Dapo Akinrefon

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Aare Gani Adams, said yesterday that he does not have a reason to reconcile with former President Olusegun Obasanjo noting that his guardian angel will not forgive him if he reconciles with the former president.

Aare Adams, who spoke at a press conference at his Omole residence in Lagos, berated the former president for casting aspersion on his character.

It was recently reported that the former president and the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland had reconciled their 15-year-old feud at Pa Ayo Adebanjo’s residence in Lagos.

But Obasanjo dismissed the reconciliation saying he did not fight to warrant r­econciliation with Ad­ams.

According to Obasanjo, “It is true that I pai­d a personal visit to­ Chief Ayo Adebanjo a­t his residence in Le­kki Phase 1 on Decemb­er 2, 2020 and I met ­Gani Adams there.

“I have no quarrel wit­h Gani Adams, but for­ his past way of…