NiMet predicts sunshine, cloudiness Monday to Wednesday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudiness and sunshine from Monday to Wednesday across the country.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja predicted sunny and dry conditions over the northern region throughout the forecast period on Monday.

According to it, the Northcentral region is envisaged to be sunny and dry as well. Partly cloudy skies with sunshine intervals are anticipated over the inland within the forecast hours.

“The coastal cities however, are expected to be in partly cloudy to cloudy conditions with chances of few thunderstorms over Lagos, Ijebu, Akwa Ibom in the afternoon and evening hours,” it said.

Sunny and dry conditions are anticipated over Rivers and the northern region throughout the forecast period on Tuesday.

According to NiMet, Northcentral cities are also expected to experience sunny and dry conditions throughout the forecast hours.

“Partly cloudy and sunny conditions are anticipated over the inland while…