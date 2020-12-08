Reps ask Buhari to reconstruct Benue/Taraba road

By Tordue Salem – Abuja

The House of Representatives has called the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to make provision for the reconstruction of the Katsina–Ala–Abaji–Tordonga–Harga axis of the road in the 2021 Supplementary Budget proposal.

Besides, the House urged the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development to provide relief materials for the displaced populations in the affected communities along the road and ensure that they return to their homes.

The House also mandated the Committees on Works, Appropriation and Women Affairs and Social Development to ensure compliance.

These resolutions were taken at plenary on Tuesday after the adoption of a motion titled: “Need to Reconstruct the Katsina–Ala–Abaji–Tordonga–Harga–Gawa–Takum Road, sponsored by Rep.

Richard Gbande (PDP-Benue) Presenting the motion, Gbande noted that “the Katsina -Ala-Abaji -Tordonga-Harga-Gawa-Takum Road…