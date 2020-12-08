Three men face trial over alleged assault on police officer

Three men: Aderemi Adegoke, Adekunle Adegoke and Rasaq Okemakinde, who allegedly beat-up a policeman to avert arrest, on Tuesday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

Adegoke, 59; Adegoke 22 and Okemakinde, 30, are facing a six-count-charge bordering on conspiracy, breach of peace, wilful damage and assault.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, ASP Akeem Raji, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Oct. 16 at 4.00 p.m. at No. 21 Bajomo St., Ahamadiya, Ikeja.

Raji said that the defendants assulted ASP Olumide Oshipoye while he was discharging his lawful duties.

He also said that they damaged a Tecno phone worth N42, 000, and carried an Elepac generator, belonging to Mr David Odimba over an undisclosed argument they had.

“Odimba reported the defendants to the police, but they resisted arrest and assaulted a police officer.

“The defendants prevented the ASP and three other police officers from discharging their…