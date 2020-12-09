AXA Mansard reports 169% growth in profit after tax

By Rosemary Onuoha

AXA Mansard Insurance Plc, a member of the AXA Group, has recorded 169 percent growth in profit after tax of N5.67 billion for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, from N2.11 billion in September 2019.

In a statement by the company, gross written premium went up by five percent at N39.46 billion from N37.43 billion while net premium income went up by 24 percent at N23.75 billion from N19.13 billion.

According to the company, investment and other income went up by 64 percent to N6.56 billion from N3.98 billion; operating expenses went up by six percent to N5.92 billion from N5.58 billion, while profit before tax went up by 192 percent to N7.06 billion from N2.42 billion recorded in September 2019.

READ ALSO: Axa Mansard partners Jumia on investment promotion

Commenting on the results, the Chief Financial Officer of the company, Mrs. Ngozi Ola-Israel, said. “The business has remained resilient over the quarter delivering 63 percent growth in…