CNN, BBC reports on #EndSARS violence disgust me — Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has faulted the foreign reports of the press into the #EndSARS protest.
The President especially mentioned that the reports of CNN and BBC of the #EndSARS protest was not balanced as they failed to give attention to the Policemen that were killed.
Buhari in a short tweet that has generated thousands of reactions from Nigerians said: “It must be said that foreign press coverage of the ENDSARS violence was not balanced, especially from CNN and BBC. I was disgusted by the coverage, which did not give attention to the policemen that were killed, the stations that were burnt, and prisons that were opened.”
It must be said that foreign press coverage of the ENDSARS violence was not balanced, especially from CNN and BBC. I was disgusted by the coverage, which did not give attention to the policemen that were killed, the stations that were burnt, and prisons that were opened.
— Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) December 9, 2020
Source: Vanguard Newspaper