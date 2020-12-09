CNN, BBC reports on #EndSARS violence disgust me — Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has faulted the foreign reports of the press into the #EndSARS protest.

The President especially mentioned that the reports of CNN and BBC of the #EndSARS protest was not balanced as they failed to give attention to the Policemen that were killed.

Buhari in a short tweet that has generated thousands of reactions from Nigerians said: “It must be said that foreign press coverage of the ENDSARS violence was not balanced, especially from CNN and BBC. I was disgusted by the coverage, which did not give attention to the policemen that were killed, the stations that were burnt, and prisons that were opened.”