Female judicial officers: Wike’s positive example

By Emmanuel Aziken

WHEN Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State on Thursday, December 3, 2020 travelled more than 290 kilometres to attend the valedictory court session in honour of the retiring Justice Tinuade Akomolafe-Wilson in Benin, it again reminded many of the governor’s proclivity towards the wellbeing of judicial officers.

Honouring a retiring judicial officer is naturally not the inclination of political actors. After all, in retirement, they have no judgments to dispense.

However, the Rivers State governor has been able to show that judges serving in Rivers State or indigenes of Rivers State in the judiciary anywhere should not be catered for only while in service, but should also have a life of comfort soothing of their pedigree after retirement.

It is in that light that Governor Wike has not only provided judicial officers from Rivers State with state of the art vehicles but has also provided them with houses bearing their names in the Certificates of…