FG to deploy technology for mining sector

By
Headliners
-
2


 

Pic 16 House of Reps Ctee on Solid Minerals Development visits Minister of Science and Technology
From left: Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu (2nd R); Deputy Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Solid Minerals Development, Rep Victor Danzaria (3rd L); Members of the Committee, Rep Mukhtar Chawai (R); and Rep Mohammed Omar Bio (2nd L), during the committee’s visit to the Minister’s Office in Abuja in Abuja on Wednesday (9/12/20). PHOTO: Hogan Bassey/NAN

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Federal Government is to deploy Science and Technology in the area of solid mineral exploitation so as to accelerate economic diversification of the country.

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu disclosed this when he received the House Committee on Solid Minerals Development, in Abuja on Tuesday.

Dr. Onu said the deployment of relevant technology to the solid mineral sector will help Nigeria achieve economic diversification in an inclusive and sustainable way.

He added that Science, Technology and Innovation is of strategic importance in the…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

