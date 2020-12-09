I am Biafran – Vanguard News

By Hakeem Baba-Ahmed

The best way to eat an elephant in your path is to cut it into small pieces —African proverb

I WROTE this as contribution to a discussion on the anniversary of the end of the civil war and issues about the clamour for Biafra. I decided to publish an edited version of it today as a contribution to the important issue around identity politics and the place of history in the manner our elite and politicians compete with each other.

The key elements of the post-war reconciliation programme derived from an enlightened leadership perspective which acknowledged the value of re-integration of former territories and populations under Biafra into a nation that had fought a reluctant civil war.

They included a specific renunciation of victory in the “no-victor-no-vanquished” policy, the deliberate promotion of policies that discouraged punitive action against active rebels and populations; absorption of public servants from former rebel territories into…