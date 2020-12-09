INEC arraigns lecturer for electoral fraud in Akwa Ibom

…..court adjourns case till December 14

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in Akwa Ibom State has arraigned another lecturer Professor Ignatius Uduk for alleged involvement in electoral fraud during the 2019 polls.

Professor Uduk who was a Collation and Returning Officer for the State House of Assembly election in Essien Udim state constituency during the last general election is the second lecturer to be arranged in court by INEC for electoral fraud in the same election.

He was arraigned yesterday before a State High Court, Uyo on a three- count charge of; abandoning his assigned duties as the Collation and Returning officer of the State House of Assembly election and unlawfully generating scores and entering same in form EC 8E(II) thereby committing an offence punishable under section122 subsection 1 of the electoral act of 2010 as amended.

He was also charged for announcing and circulating false and fake election results contrary…