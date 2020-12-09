NASS has no constitutional power to summon Buhari ― Malami

The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami says the national assembly has no constitutional power to summon President Muhammadu Buhari.

You would recall that the house of representatives last week passed a resolution summoning the president over the rising insecurity in the country.

The president is scheduled to appear before the national assembly on Thursday but it is now uncertain if he will honour the request.

In a statement on Wednesday, Malami said it was outside the constitutional powers of the national assembly to summon the president over his “operational use of the armed forces”.

“President Muhamamdu Buhari of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has recorded tremendous success in containing the hitherto incessant bombing, colossal killings, wanton destruction of lives and property that bedeviled the country before attaining the helm of affairs of the…