Nigeria must address uncontrolled population growth, corruption – Stakeholders

Stakeholders at the Nigerian Institute of Social and Economic Research (NISER) have identified uncontrolled population growth and corruption as part of the fundamental challenges which Nigeria must address in order to develop.

The stakeholders stated this at a webinar, entitled ‘Is Nigeria in the Eye of a Perfect Storm?’ on Wednesday.

Sen. Olubunmi Adetunmbi, Chairman Senate Committee on National Planning and Intergovernmental Affairs, said there was the need for the Nigerian elite to be more reserved, responsible and accountable.

Also, Dr Joe Abah, Nigeria Country Director, DAI, said that Nigerians need to know what change they required and how to achieve it.

“Everybody recognises that there is the need for change but what some lack is the information on how to go about the change and that what I believe dialogues like this can give us.

“We need to start having serious conversations about the family size, which is devoid of ethnic or religious…