PDP, APC lawmakers poised for showdown with President

…APC governors, Lawan, Gbajabiamila, others met Tuesday night

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

There are strong indications that President Muhammadu Buhari may not appear before the House of Representatives on Thursday as earlier scheduled.

It will be recalled that the House had on December 1 reached a resolution via a motion to invite the President to the national assembly.

The invitation followed the killing of over 43 rice farmers in Zarbamari village, Borno State penultimate Saturday.

The Presidency had last week agreed that the President will honor the invitation.

On Monday, the main opposition People’s Democratic Party PDP’s caucus led by Hon. Kingsley Chinda from Rivers State in a statement asked Nigerians to prevail on their representatives to commence impeachment processes against the president, saying he had failed on his constitutional obligations to protect lives and property.

But events took a dramatic twist Tuesday night with series of…