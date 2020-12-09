Resident doctors call for improvement in PHC centres

The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Tuesday said the improvement was needed in primary healthcare to reduce the surge to general and teaching hospitals by patients.

Dr Roland Aigbovo, President of ARD FCT, said this in Abuja at a press conference to mark the 2020 annual health week with the theme “Disease outbreak in Nigeria. Are we ever ready?”.

He said that the primary healthcare centres should be the first point of call for patients in the treatment of such common illnesses as malaria and others instead of the tertiary health centres.

“Find out why people are coming to the general hospital or teaching hospital to treat malaria and you will discover it is all because of the failure of the primary health care.

“There is a lot of primary health care in Nigeria but the kind of service they offer is not what we are proud of.

“The plan we have on the ground is actually to adopt some primary health care Centre so that we can be…