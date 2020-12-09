Seaside congestion at ports reduces to 20% — Shippers’ Council boss

By Godfrey Bivbere

Going by the information from port regulators, sea-side congestion at some of the terminals in the ports in Lagos have dropped to 20 percent from 30 percent in the recent weeks.

Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers Council, NSC, Hassan Bello, who dropped this hint while speaking at a courtesy visit to CMA CGM and MSC shipping lines, explained that 20 per cent of cargoes in and out of the port in Lagos presently are being handled by barge operators.

He stated that the reduction is as a result of efforts to simplify port operations through automation while also attributing the positive development in congestion situation to the movement of cargoes by barges to and from the ports.

He noted that the federal government is deliberately working at ensuring that the present traffic situation is eased with linking Apapa port by rail.

According to…