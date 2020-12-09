You’re victim of what you fear, says Bishop Oyedepo

By Josephine Agbonkhese

President, Living Faith Church Worldwide, aka Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, said, on Tuesday at Shiloh, that everyman is a victim of what he fears.

Bishop Oyedepo said this in his opening message at Shiloh 2020, held on the theme “Turnaround Encounter,” at the church’s headquarters in Ota, Ogun State.

While expressing regret that many parts of the world have continued to suffer the siege of COVID-19 because “everyone is a victim of what he fears,” Oyedepo said 169 COVID-19 cases were reported healed during the lockdown, when church services were held online.

He said: “One virus held the entire world to a standstill. Everybody is a victim of what he fears. Fear is a plague; you submit to it, it torments you.”

Recalling how a man from Côte d’Ivoire was healed of bone marrow cancer at Shiloh 2018 and has remained healed till date, he…