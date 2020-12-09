Zoning of President is counter-productive – Olawepo-Hashim

The Presidential Candidate of the People’s Trust (PT) in the 2019 presidential election, Mr Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has warned that zoning of the presidency in 2023 will be counter-productive.

Olawepo-Hashim, in a statement he issued on Tuesday in Abuja, said that Nigeria needed a good president from any region who was prepared and capable of promoting the nation’s socio-economic development.

He said the issue of rotation or zoning might not foster national unity and development and described the talk of zoning as a false narrative, divisive and inimical to national development.

“This phenomenon is dangerous for national unity, cohesion and national development, and more importantly, rotating president is a pedestrian diversion from the current subject of devolution and decentralisation of power from the over-centralised centre to the federating states in Nigeria.

“Nigeria would not just become a just and equitable federation simply because a…