COVID-19 safety protocols, rundown facilities may further stall universities’ reopening — Investigation

By Adesina Wahab, Joseph Erunke, Shina Abubakar & James Ogunnaike

EVEN if the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, calls off its eight-month-old strike now, federal universities in the country are not likely to reopen until early next year, findings by Vanguard have revealed.

Checks by our corespondents across the country show that the universities are yet to put in place COVID-19 safety protocols, while many of the lecture theaters and halls of residence, that have been abandoned for months, are now begging for attention.

Also, the fumigation of campuses promised by the government in the thick of the Corona virus pandemic has not been done in most cases.

The Federal Government earlier announced some conditions to be met for the resumption of teaching and learning in schools, among which are fumigation and decontamination of the premises.

The Minister of State, Education, Chief Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, who outlined the measures needed to be taken by all institutions for…