Do more to reduce hunger, CAN tells FG

By Luminous Jannamike

The President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Samson Ayokunle, on Thursday, tasked President Muhammadu Buhari to prioritise investment in food production to reduce hunger and fast-track economic well-being of the people, especially women and girls.

Ayokunle, who spoke at CAN’s launch of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender Based Violence in Abuja, expressed worry over the level of hunger in the land, warning that the country might experience a season of sexual exploitation and abuse of women and girls, if urgent steps were not taken.

Rather than paying lip service to women emancipation, he said practical means must be explored to address their economic and social needs in safe spaces free of violence and abuse.

He said, “Economic challenges during the COVID-19 outbreak posed a serious threat to young women’s work and business activity and exposed them to…