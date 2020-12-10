FG puts health workers on alert, to reopen isolation centres

.Sets up C’ttee to ascertain effectiveness of vaccines



.Slams religious bodies for flouting safety protocol

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Federal Government has placed health workers on the alert amid rising concerns about a possible resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Accordingly, government has taken steps to reopen some isolation centres hitherto closed during the waning days of the first wave of the pandemic.

Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire disclosed this in Abuja during Thursday’s briefing of the Presidential Taskforce PTF on COVID-19.

He said; “While we strive for the best, we must prepare for a possible second wave which we must ensure, does not get to be worse than what we have seen so far, judging from what we observe in other countries. The US, UK and other countries are going through very difficult times, and we do sympathize with them.

“To prepare ourselves, I have directed that all Isolation and Treatment Centres, which…