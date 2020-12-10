Gbajabiamila deftly shuts down motion to discuss Buhari’s u-turn on appearance

By Levinus Nwabughiogu, Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Thursday employed unusual tact and deftly sidestepped a motion to discuss President Muhammadu Buhari’s volte-face on the parliament’s invitation to brief it on the escalating security situation in the country.

It will be recalled that the House on December 1, took a resolution via a motion and invited the President to appear before it for explaination.

The invitation was expressly occasioned by the gruesome killing of over 43 rice farmers in Zarbamari village, Borno State penultimate Saturday.

The Presidency was reported to have earlier consented to the invitation and pledged Buhari’s commitment to honour it after Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila conveyed the resolution of the House to him.

Date for the appearance had been slated for today, Thursday, December 10, 2020.

Obviously excited by this “feat” of securing an appointment with the number one citizen of the country, the House…