Hoodlums cart away Ogun Assembly mace

By James Ogunnaike

Leadership of the Ogun State House of Assembly and the Police on Thursday divided as suspected hoodlums burgled the Assembly complex and carted away the Assembly mace.

Vanguard gathered that men of the underworld broke into the speaker, Olakunle Oluomo’s office overnight and stole the official symbol of the legislature.

It was gathered that this is the second time the hoodlums bulged the Assembly complex in the last three weeks.

When Vanguard correspondent visited the Assembly located within metres away from the Governor’s Office, in the precinct of the State Secretariat, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, some security agents denied access into the complex, saying it was order from above.

Speaking with Vanguard correspondent, an officer of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) said “We don’t want to see journalists here today. We are not entertaining visitors today.”

It was gathered that the State Commissioner of Police, Edward…