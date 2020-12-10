We are determined to evolve to non-violent electioneering culture

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has reiterated his administration commitment and determination to evolve a non-violent electioneering culture in the state.

He spoke in Yenagoa against the backdrop of his party, the Peoples Democratic Party clean sweep of the recent National Assembly by-election for the West and Central senatorial districts of the state.

The immediate past governor of the state Hon Seriake Dickson clinched the west senatorial district to succeed the incumbent Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo while the former State PDP Chairman, Moses Cleopas won the Central senatorial district seat to succeed Senator Douye Diri who vacated the position following his election as governor.

Diri governor maintained that the election marked a watershed where the electorate did not only vote for candidates that would effectively represent them at the red chambers but also voted for a system devoid of bloodletting and brigandage…