We are still committed to lifting 100m Nigerians — Buhari

By
Headliners
-
3


Poverty Elevation: We are still committed to lifting 100m Nigerians — Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari, Thursday, has stated that the presidency remains committed to the poverty elevation scheme in the country.

The President made this known via Twitter, further stated that an increase in the Social Investment Programme has been approved.

He said: “We remain committed to the plan to lift 100m Nigerians out of poverty. To this end, I have approved an increase in the scope of our Social Investment Programme.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR