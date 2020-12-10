We are still committed to lifting 100m Nigerians — Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari, Thursday, has stated that the presidency remains committed to the poverty elevation scheme in the country.

The President made this known via Twitter, further stated that an increase in the Social Investment Programme has been approved.

He said: “We remain committed to the plan to lift 100m Nigerians out of poverty. To this end, I have approved an increase in the scope of our Social Investment Programme.”

Doubling of @npower_ng beneficiaries to 1 million; 1 million new @geep_ng beneficiaries & 5 million new pupils for @NHGSFP. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) December 10, 2020

Vanguard News Nigeria

