Why Buhari can’t honour Reps’ summons — AGF, Malami

…Says NASS lacks constitutional powers to summon President

…No formal communication on the issue — House spokesman

…Malami speaking APC’s mind — Reps Minority Leader

…We ‘re not part of Buhari’s summon to NASS — Senators

….President should’nt come, says Omo-Agege

…SANs back Malami, say NASS can’t summon President

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, Levinus Nwabughiogu & Tordue Salem

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, said yesterday the National Assembly lacks the constitutional powers to summon President Muhammadu Buhari over worsening security situation in the country.

The House of Representatives had, in the wake of the killing of 43 rice farmers at Zabarmari, Borno State, by Boko Haram, summoned the President to appear before a joint session of the National Assembly to give explanations on the security situation in the country.

But the AGF in a statement he personally signed in…