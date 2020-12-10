Yakubu assumes office as INEC Chairman

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Prof. Mahmood Yakubu on Thursday assumed office for a second term as Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission INEC.

Yakubu had arrived to a rousing reception by INEC headquarters staff and guests at about 11:20 am and went into a closed-door session with the national commissioners. Thereafter, at a brief ceremony to formally take over affairs of the commission, Yakubu pledged to discharge his mandate without bias.

He said he had steadily strengthened the institutional capacity of INEC to carry on with its mandate even in the absence of a Chairman. Before handing over the reins of leadership, Muazu congratulated Prof. Yakubu on his reappointment.

He explained how the commission had carried on for the past month and said invaluable lessons were learned from the conduct last weekend’s bye-elections.

According to Muazu, INEC was confronted with several challenges, especially security during the bye-elections,…