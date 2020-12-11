Banditry: Buhari’s aide, others demand special elite force on Northern highways

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Unity in Diversity Forum, a platform for youths from diverse political, ethno-religious and professional backgrounds has called for the deployment of “special elite forces” on all highways in the North as a way of stemming banditry and other criminal activities in the region.

The Forum which organises an annual Roundtable on varying issues of national interest made its position known in a communique issued yesterday in Abuja at the end of its 2020 roundtable with the theme, ‘Survive or Surrender: The Northern Nexus’.

Those who signed the communique were a presidential aide and member of the Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress APC, Barr. Ismaeel Ahmed, Alice D. Asajie, Aisha Haruna, Myani Bukar, Aliyu Audu, Yunusa Ahmadu Yusuf and Abuh Andrew Abuh.

Participants at the roundtable noted that the major problem of the north are the northerners themselves and that it is only logical that the solution comes from…