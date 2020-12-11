El-Rufai warns on Covid-19 surge, advises on preventive measures

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has disclosed that Kaduna state is experience a rising rate of Covid-19 infections, warning that government is considering several options to manage the situation.

The governor urged citizens to adopt and practice the prevention protocols such as wearing facemasks and avoiding crowded places and large gatherings, to enable the state contain the situation without imposing another lockdown.

A statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye on Thursday, said that Governor El-Rufai conveyed his concern at the 2021 budget signing ceremony which held at Government House on Wednesday.

Speaking at the event, the governor expressed concern that infection rates are now hovering between 20% and 35%.

The statement quoted the governor as saying that ‘’by August and September, we were down to 1%, 2%, 3% infection rates from samples we tested. Now, we are hovering between 20% and…