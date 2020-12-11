ICC prosecutor wants full probe into violence in Nigeria

The International Criminal Court’s prosecutor said Friday she had enough evidence to open a full probe into ongoing violence in Nigeria by both Islamist insurgents and security forces.

Amnesty International lauded the move in a statement Friday, describing it as “an important milestone”.

Fatou Bensouda’s announcement comes as violence continues to wreak havoc in northeastern Nigeria, where at least 76 people were slaughtered by Boko Haram jihadists two weeks ago.

“Following a thorough process, I can announce today that the statutory criteria for opening an investigation into the situation in Nigeria have been met,” Bensouda said in a statement, issued at the ICC’s headquarters in The Hague.

ICC prosecutors opened a preliminary investigation into the situation in Nigeria in 2010 but Bensouda now wants permission from judges to proceed to a full-blown formal probe.

Gambian-born Bensouda specifically referred to acts committed by Boko Haram, whose 11-year insurgency…