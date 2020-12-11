Myths, misconceptions major challenges of Family Planning – Expert

Dr Ejike Oji, the Chairman of the Technical Management Committee of the Association for the Advancement of Family Planning (AAFP) says myths and misconceptions around modern contraceptives prevent women from commencing or continuing the use of Family Planning (FP) methods in Nigeria.

Family Planning is the act of regulating a man or a woman’s ability to impregnate or become pregnant through the use of some commodities or devices.

It is the ability of individuals and couples to anticipate and attain their desired number of children, as well as the spacing and timing of their births, achieved through the use of contraceptive methods and the treatment of involuntary infertility.

There are different types of contraceptives, namely the long-acting reversible contraception such as the implant or Intra Uterine Device (IUD), hormonal contraception such the pill or the Depo Provera injection, and the barrier method such as the male and female condoms.

There is also the emergency…